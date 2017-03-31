Big attractions at BIG Festival 2017

| Izah Azahari |

THE Brunei International Grand (BIG) Festival 2017, co-organised by Brunei Wedding (BW) Event Management and RZ Blaze Event Management, officially opened its doors to the public during a ceremony held at Hall 1 of BRIDEX, Jerudong, yesterday.

Officiating the event was the guest of honour, Rostinah binti Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Sura Pahlawan Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Tahir, the Acting Director of the Community Development Department (JAPEM).

During the opening ceremony, a brief welcoming speech was delivered by the Chairman of BW Event Management, Hartunnoo bin Md Soud, followed by a handing over of the JAPEM donation box by the guest of honour. The box will be placed at the venue throughout the festival.

During the event, the guest of honour also received a contribution of $2,000 donation from JAPEM. The BIG Festival 2017 which began yesterday continues until April 2, at Hall 1 of BRIDEX, Jerudong, bringing together 88 international and local vendors including brands from Malaysian artists, with various activities conducted daily such as games, lucky draws and demonstrations from exhibitors among others.