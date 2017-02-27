Bicycle sales, rentals increase with Bandarku Ceria

| Achong Tanjong |

SINCE its launch in October last year, ‘Bandarku Ceria’ which is a weekly event held every Sunday has continued to receive encouraging responses from the public.

The programme acts as a platform for local business people to start up small and part-time businesses over the weekend by setting up food vendors, having garage sales and offer bicycle and trishaw rentals. The increasing number of people, including foreign tourists, visiting the capital on weekends has made the atmosphere in the capital lively.

The cycling activity which aims to promote a healthy lifestyle through cycling around the capital, received an overwhelming response from the public.

Bicycle sales and bicycle rental businesses have been increasing since the launching of the programme last year.

“We are very happy and excited with the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam who is also joining the National Day Cycling Spirit 2017,” said Awang Karim from Kg Lambak Kiri who has been participating in cycling activities since last year together with his family.

“Since the launching of the programme last year I decided to set-up a trishaw rental business as its one of the unique styles of cycling with family and friends throughout the Bandar area,” said Si Jal from Kg Lambak Kanan.

“I made my own trishaw (beca) at home and brought them to Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifudden every Sunday for rent to the public. Business is very encouraging and I decided to make more trishaws in the future,” he said adding that the demand was very good.

Currently, he has a limited number of trishaws available for children and adults. The rental fee is B$5 for 25 minutes and B$10 for an hour.

Si Jal who works at the Fisheries Department said the trishaw business is his part-time business, which he also does at Tanjung Batu in Kg Sabun in Muara during other spare time, especially on Friday.

Most of his customers give a thumbs-up to his trishaw business. A couple spending quality time together at the weekly event shared, “By cycling with family and friends using the trishaw, we consider ourselves as ‘Keluargaku Ceria’ (My happy family).”

The bicycle rental business also received good response from the public including children who were riding bicycles with their parents.