Bicara An-Nisa forum at Kampong Sengkurong

| Ina Matzin |

THE Bicara An-Nisa forum was recently organised by the religious youth association, Syababul Iman Sultan Sharif Ali mosque in Kampong Sengkurong.

The forum was held at the Sultan Sharif Ali mosque in Kampong Sengkurong and was attended by members of the public and members of the Syababul Iman Sultan Sharif Ali mosque.

The forum, which consisted of a series of religious talks and lectures, was led by an expert panel comprising Ustazah Dr Hajah UmmiFa’izah binti Haji Abdul Rahman and Ustazah Saaidah Fakriah binti Haji Yunos, both from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

