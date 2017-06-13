BIBD hands over Zakat payment to MUIB

BANK Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) fulfilled its obligation to the fourth pillar of Islam on Tuesday when it presented its Zakat to the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB) at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. BIBD handed over a sum of $3,349,287.17 for its Zakat on Business for the Financial Year of 2016, and $474,336.74 for its Zakat for customer deposits for the period of 2016-2017. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
