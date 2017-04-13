BIBD discusses FinTech opportunities at 15th IFSB General Assembly

BANK Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) recently represented the country at the 15th General Assembly of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Annual Meetings 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, which was hosted by Bank Negara Malaysia.

The IFSB annual meetings on April 4-6 also included a seminar on ‘Islamic Finance and Global Regulation: Moving Targets and New Horizons,’ where Haji Minorhadi bin Haji Mirhassan, BIBD Head of Government Relations and Special Projects, gave a presentation on the rise of financial technology (FinTech) and its benefits to Islamic banking.

“Alhamdulillah, we are honoured that BIBD was invited to take part in this prestigious event with global regulators, market players, academics, rating agencies and other industry stakeholders. We are also thankful that we were part of the discussions that will allow us to enrich our customer base, and enable us to better understand and capitalise on upcoming opportunities, especially within the FinTech space,” Haji Minorhadi said.