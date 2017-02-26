BIBD ALAF enrolls 42 new students

| James Kon |

ENSURING that underprivileged students continue to attain knowledge and academic skills to achieve a better future, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) has enrolled 42 new students in its Advocating Life-Long Learning for an Aspiring Future (ALAF) programme.

The programme is a funding initiative spearheaded by BIBD to provide opportunities for educational advancement to less fortunate students.

The new students from various educational institutions were inducted into the programme during the annual BIBD ALAF Programme Awards Ceremony held at The Empire Hotel & Country Club yesterday.

A total of 141 students are currently enrolled in the programme with more expected to be included next year.

The success of the programme can be attributed to the support and dedication of the ALAF student welfare teachers.

Their tireless efforts, besides the provisions provided to ALAF students, have helped ensure a holistic learning experience, enabling students to achieve excellent results.

Guest of honour Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Education, presented the certificates of induction to the students.

In his speech, he said, “The Ministry of Education continuously strives to raise the quality in education so that the young generation will become individuals who are knowledgeable and skilful, leading a high quality life in line with the national Vision 2035.”

Academic skills are always associated with the ability to create economic opportunities in the community, the minister said, adding that “education assistance programmes like BIBD’s ALAF will help students acquire valuable knowledge and creative academic skills”.

The deputy minister hoped that the concern and caring being shown by all parties involved in the programme will help reduce student dropout rates at schools.

He urged students accepted into the programme to take the opportunity to work hard to achieve excellent results as the assistance provided is sufficient to take care of their study needs.

The ceremony also saw the presentation of best student awards to 13 underprivileged students who have enrolled in BIBD ALAF and achieved excellent academic results last year.

Six special students of the Special Education Unit also received BIBD ALAF special education bursary.

The bursary included educational provisions such as laptops, printers, special needs education materials and wheelchairs.