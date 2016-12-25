BIA set to welcome bigger aircraft soon

| Azlan Othman |

THE runway and taxiway of Brunei International Airport (BIA) are being upgraded to receive Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 aircraft that can carry large number of passengers and high volume of cargo.

This was said by the Minister of Communications, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, on the sidelines of his visit to the Brunei International Airport yesterday to oversee the tour of a group of students who turned up to attend the Airport Open Day held by the Department of Civil Aviation to mark the International Civil Aviation Day.

Upgrading works continue to be implemented at the airport by looking at the demand of international airlines, the minister said, adding that Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 aircraft will be able to operate at BIA in the near future.

“Globally in the future, the airline market is going to be huge. The government has been making big investment in increasing the facilities at the Brunei International Airport and it was recently handed-over to the Department of Civil Aviation after refurbishment and upgrading. The Air Traffic Control system has also been equipped with latest equipment with a massive investment.

“Transport sector is crucial, big and expanding. To increase the movement of people, goods and services, we need to improve the systems further, be it air, sea or land,” he added.

Asked on the visit by the students to the international airport yesterday, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa said the tour was part of an outreach programme to introduce the services available and opportunities at the airport and in the country’s civil aviation sector to the public.

The minister added that his ministry is also improving bus and taxi transport systems in the country. “The public is now confident of our taxi service with the introduction of taxi meters and affordable taxi rates.”

Underlining the need for a reliable bus transport system, he said that its connectivity must be efficient at areas like hospitals, shopping centres, hotels, schools and working areas.

“We would like to have local Bruneians operating buses and taxis. Foreigners must be prohibited to be drivers of buses and taxis in the country. Since such a regulation is yet to be implemented, operators are still able to hire foreign drivers,” the minister noted.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, Acting Director of Civil Aviation, said the Airport Open Day yesterday gave an opportunity to students aged 12-18 years to have an overview on the airline industry in general and the developments at the airport in particular.

“The students were able to tour the terminal building, air traffic control tower, fire station and witness the operations by the Royal Brunei Police Force, Immigration and National Registration Department, Customs and Excise Department and Royal Brunei Airlines (RB). Such exposure would cultivate interest among the students to choose civil aviation as a career choice,” he said, adding that the visiting students were taken onboard a RB flight.

The International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated every December 7 by member countries of the International Civil Aviation Organisation. This year, it carries the theme ‘Working Together to Ensure No Country is Left Behind’. The theme stresses the importance of cooperation and agreement in all efforts to guarantee safety and sustainability of civil aviation, especially in containing any threats.