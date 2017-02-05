Bestari centre opens doors to Lumut community

| Daniel Lim |

A CEREMONY was yesterday held to mark the opening of the new Bestari Community Centre in Lumut I at Mukim Liang.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports cum guest of honour Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof officiated the event.

The community centre was inspired by the ‘Mukim Buku,’ which opened its doors in Gadong in February 2016.

The Bestari Community Centre hopes to accommodate various facilities aimed at improving the community in Lumut and its surroundings.

Sharing a building with the Lumut Post Office, the community centre hopes to function as a library for the community, and serve as a venue where youths can organise activities and build a positive mindset. To achieve this, the centre will be equipped with books and magazines, as well as computers with Internet access.

After his speech, the guest of honour viewed the numerous plans for future endeavors laid out by the Bestari Community Centre.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports hopes the community centre will revitalise the surrounding community and improve quality of life.