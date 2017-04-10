Best of the baristas

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

AYU Siti Mauweyah binti Md Tahir emerged as champion of The Coffee Bean Brunei 2017 Barista Competition Grand Final, which was held yesterday from 1.30pm to 5.30pm at the Times Square Shopping Centre.

Ayu Siti Mauweyah, Assistant Outlet Manager of The Coffee Bean Brunei outlet at the BSP Headquarters in Panaga, also won the ‘Best Signature Beverage’ award.

She told the Bulletin that her win was unexpected as she was competing against other talented and skilled baristas.

Ayu will represent Brunei Darussalam in the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf World Barista Competition 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this July.

“I had a week to prepare my signature drink and I needed ingredients to compliment the taste of coffee.

“I found that coconut and pineapple mix well with coffee, the judges even suggested for us to introduce such a drink in our menu,” she said.

Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Abdul Mun’im bin Pengiran Anak Haji Tahiruddin, Managing Director of PAR Food & Beverages, who was the guest of honour, presented the prizes.

Also in attendance yesterday was Amal Majidah binti Suhaili, General Manager of Times Square Property Management.

Ayu Siti Mauweyah received $100, a $50 voucher from Charcoal BBQ & Grill, a six-month Royal Brunei Recreation Club membership, a $100 Easi Recharge Card from DST, a Baiduri Mastercard Cash Card preloaded with $40, a Baiduri tumbler, a MyTown cup, a goodie bag from Boustead Sdn Bhd, as well as a trophy, medal and certificate.

For scooping home the ‘Best Signature Beverage’ award, Ayu also received $25, a Jerudong Park Country Club Family Package Ticket, a $30 voucher from Charcoal BBQ & Grill, a one-month Royal Brunei Recreation Club membership, a $100 Easi Recharge Card from DST, a Baiduri Mastercard Cash Card preloaded with $40, and a Baiduri tumbler.

Ida Patera, Marketing Manager of The Coffee Bean Brunei, said of the competition; “In an industry predominantly occupied by men, it’s amazing to see that we ended up with five female finalists.”

The competition’s other finalists were Nur Faiqah Fareesya binti Zainuddin and Ida Faizah binti Haji Ibrahim from The Coffee Bean Brunei outlet at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital; Nor Safarinah binti Haji Mashod from The Coffee Bean Brunei at Brunei International Airport; and Nur Afiqah Farhanah binti Md Rosli, a barista at The Coffee Bean Brunei outlet at BSP Headquarters.

The sensory judges for the competition were Lim Yee Liang, Marketing Manager of Times Square Shopping Centre; Michelle Lo, Manager, Card Brand Relationship & Business Support of Baiduri Bank; Yasmin Abdullah, Business Development Manager of Royal Brunei Recreational Club; and Zul Majdi Razak, co-founder of Nexus Digital. The technical judges were Dondy Sutresna, Operation Manager of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Ridhwan Abdullah, 2010 Barista Champion.

TOP 4 FINALISTS

Nur Faiqah Fareesya

Ida Faizah

Nor Safarinah

Nur Afiqah Farhanah