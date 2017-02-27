BEST brings blast from the past with 60’s bicycle showcase

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE Tutong Bicycle Expedition Volunteer (BEST) group’s participation at the 33rd National Day Cycling Spirit 2017 caught the attention of visitors who had turned up at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien for the ‘Bandarku Ceria’ programme.

Speaking to the Bulletin, BEST Chairman Haji Aminuddin bin Haji Abdul Karim said that BEST had been invited by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports to showcase classic bicycles of the 60’s at the event.

Despite the short notice, group members were able to come up with several ideas, among them, dressing up in the style of the 60’s.

To realise the ideas, the group turned to bicycle suppliers in the district, friends and associates, before finally being able to get their hands on 17 bicycles and two trishaws used in the 60’s, he said.

BEST takes pride in participating in this event, which they referred to as the ‘33rd Independence Day Cycling Spirit,’ he said.