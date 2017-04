| Wani Roslan |

THE Berakas Fire Station yesterday welcomed 57 Kindergarten 2 (KG2) students from the Taman Asuhan Kanak-Kanak (TASKA) Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB).

Also participating in the visit was Pengiran Muhammad Abdul Haadee Mubasheer bin Pengiran Anak Abdul Badee’, the grandson of Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Nasibah.

The visit provided students with basic knowledge on the practice of preventive measures against the dangers of fire.