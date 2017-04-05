Benefits of exclusive breastfeeding

| Danial Norjidi |

EXCLUSIVE breastfeeding is of great importance and brings with it many benefits for infants, mothers as well as families and society.

This was highlighted by Nurhaime binti Haji Suhaimi, nutritionist under the Ministry of Health while speaking on the topic during a recent interview with the Bulletin.

She explained that exclusive breastfeeding is defined as no other food or drink, not even water, except breastmilk (including expressed breastmilk) for the first six months of an infant’s life.

It does, however, allow oral rehydration solutions, drops and syrups (vitamins, minerals and medicines).

Exclusive breastfeeding, and breastfeeding itself, is important to infants, because breastmilk contains colostrum, which is rich with antibodies, protein and vitamin A that are not present in any breastmilk substitutes.

Colostrum helps fight and protect against infections, as well as helping reduce the risk of jaundice.

On the current rate of exclusive breastfeeding in Brunei Darussalam, she shared that, according to the 2nd National Health and Nutritional Status Survey (NHANSS), only 26.2 per cent of children were exclusive breastfed until six months of age. At the same time, breastfeeding rates reduced drastically to 71 per cent at four months of age, 56.6 per cent at the age of six months and only 37.5 per cent at 12 months of age.

She noted that this suggests that while Bruneian mothers have good intentions to breastfeed, there is often too early introduction of formula milk.

She went on to list a number of benefits that exclusive breastfeeding brings to infants. She said that it is the best possible nutrition source for the growth and development of the infant and children. In addition, breastfeeding is Halal, hygienic, inexpensive, convenient and readily available; is easily digested; helps strengthen the immune system; helps with higher performance in intelligence tests; provides protection against diarrhoeal illnesses; reduces prevalence of asthma; reduces misalignment of the teeth; reduces ear infection in the first two years of life; and provides some protection in the development of allergies in infants regardless of family history of allergies.

She also noted that some studies show suggestive evidence of protection against obesity in childhood, adolescence and early adulthood.

“Furthermore, the content of breastmilk varies according to the needs of the infants who are growing, in sufficient amount.

“Breastmilk is also the most ecologically sound food available to infants as it is produced and delivered without any pollution.”

“Hence, exclusive breastfeeding is the best for all babies. More of such benefits would be gained if mothers are practising exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of infants’ life and continue breastfeeding up to two years and/or beyond while giving family food.”

Breastfeeding also benefits the mother, she said. For the mother, breastfeeding allows for faster maternal recovery from childbirth through accelerated uterine contraction and reduced risk of haemorrhage thus reducing maternal mortality; prolonged period of post-partum infertility, leading to increased spacing between pregnancies – this also helps preserve maternal haemoglobin stores through reduced blood loss, leading to improved iron status; improves and strengthens mothers’ bones and joints, thereby decreasing the risk of post-menopausal hip fracture.

Another benefit of breastfeeding to the mother is possible accelerated weight loss and return to pre-pregnancy body weight; reduced risk of breast cancer by 4.3 per cent for every 12 months of lifetime breastfeeding, in addition to a decrease of seven per cent for each birth; reduced risk of ovarian cancer by 18 per cent; significant protection against Type 2 Diabetes; and strengthens the relationship and bond between mother and child.

She also touched on the benefits breastfeeding brings to the family and society.

She said that breastfeeding significantly reduces national health costs; breastmilk is an environmentally safe and friendly product; protective effects of breastfeeding in infancy extend to later life, with reduced risks of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCD).

Another benefit is that breastfeeding women are less likely to be absent from work because of baby-related illnesses; and longer breastfeeding duration is associated with increased IQ and higher income which contributes to the country’s economy.

“With all the benefits laid above, promoting, supporting and protecting breastfeeding is the single most important cost-effective public health intervention in preventing childhood mortality and morbidity,” she said.

“In terms of NCDs prevention, breastfeeding has long-term benefits in the form of reduced risk of chronic illnesses during adolescents and adulthood.”

Benefits for all and sundry For the infant: It is Halal, hygienic, inexpensive, convenient and readily available. It is also easily digested and helps strengthen the immune system, helps with higher performance in intelligence tests, protection against diarrhoeal illnesses, reduces prevalence of asthma, reduces misalignment of the teeth, reduces ear infection in the first two years of life and provides some protection in the development of allergies in infants. For the mother: It helps accelerate the maternal recover from childbirth as well as reducing risk of haemorrhage. It also prolongs period of post-partum infertility and preserves maternal haemoglobin stores through reduced blood loss. It helps to strengthen the mother’s bones and joints, possible accelerated weight loss, reduce risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer, significant protection against Type 2 Diabetes and strengthens the bond between mother and child. For the family and society: It helps in reducing the national health costs. Breastmilk is environ-mentally safe and friendly product as well as providing long-term protective effects. Breastfeeding women are less likely to be absent from work due to baby-related illnesses. Longer breastfeeding duration is associated with increase in IQ and higher incomes which contributes to the country’s economy.