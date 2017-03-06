Belait’s religious teachers take to ‘walking and running’

| Daniel Lim |

A FUN run for religious teachers was held at the Oil and Gas Discovery Centre (OGDC), Seria, yesterday.

The ‘Al-Masyi Wal Jariy’ Walkathon – Arabic for ‘walking and running’ – organised by the Belait District Religious Officer and Teachers Body Welfare (BKPGU DB), Islamic Studies Department, saw around 250 participants, most of them welfare officers and religious teachers based in the Belait District.

The participants in the walkathon were split into six different categories based on the distance, which range from three to five kilometres.

Haji Jamail bin Haji Linap, Penghulu of Mukim Seria, was the guest of honour.

The walkathon aimed to foster a healthy relationship among the participants, adopt a healthy lifestyle as well as to reward the teachers.

According to Mohammad Khairul Arifin bin Aji, Chairman of BKPGU DB, all religious teachers from around the Belait District were invited to participate in the event.

“The event also featured six booths set up by the teachers to provide an avenue for them to promote their small businesses such as the sale of food and drinks, among others.”

He said it was hoped that the event will allow teachers involved in the fun run to relax and not to think only about work.

The event started around 7am with an aerobic session, followed by a safety briefing for the participants.

The flagging off began around 8am. The participants arrived at the location around 9am.

Cash prizes were presented to participants who were placed first to third in each category while the rest who participated in the 5km categories received a medal and a certificate of participation.

A lucky draw was also held in conjunction with the event.