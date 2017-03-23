Belait to send 141 athletes for 10th National Games

| Daniel Lim |

THE Belait District contingent fl-ag was handed over to the athletes and officers participating in the 10th Brunei Darussalam National Games.

The flag was handed at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) hall, at the Belait District Office yesterday.

The Belait District contingent will send 141 athletes and 12 officers to the 10th Brunei Darussalam National Games that will be hosted from March 25-29.

The athletes will be participating in all seven sports in the national sports which are badminton, netball, futsal, track and field, sepak takraw, tug of war and boat race.

Present as a guest of honour to hand over the flag was Haji Haris bin Othman, Belait District Officer.

Head of the contingent, Mohd Fadzil bin Md Yanie, received the flag. The flag was then given to flag bearer, Maizurah binti Abdul Rahim, winner of four silver medals during the Brunei Darussalam National Games 2014. She was also a representa-tive for the country during the Rio de Janeiro Olympic, Brazil, where she participated in the 200-metre sprint.

The ceremony also saw the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the sponsor who supported the Belait District contingent by the guest of honour. Belait District earned 14 gold medals, 30 silver medals and 38 bronze medals at the national games meet in the last two years.