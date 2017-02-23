Belait mosque holds prayers to mark 33rd National Day

| Â Â Â Daniel Lim Â Â Â |

AN EVENT to celebrate the 33rd National Day was held at the Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait yesterday evening.

The event included the reading of Surah Yaasiin and prayers dedicated to the celebration of the 33rd National Day. The guest of honour was First Admiral (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohd Tamit, Deputy Minister of Defence. Also present for the event was YB Hanapi bin Mohd Siput, a member of the Legislative Council and Village Head of Kampong Labi; Haji Haris bin Othman, Belait District Officer; heads and staff of the different departments in the Belait District, penghulus and village heads of the different mukims in the district, and the staff of the Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque.

The event started with the mass Maghrib prayer, followed by the reading of the Surah Yaassiin as well as doa for the national day celebration. Similar events were organised throughout the four districts with as many as 13 mosques participating in the events.