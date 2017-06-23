Beijing shopkeepers protest evictions

Beijing (AFP) – Over 100 shopkeepers at a popular Beijing market held a rare street protest yesterday against what they call unreasonable eviction as the Chinese capital seeks to curb population growth. The crowd gathered outside the entrance of the Beijing Zoo wholesale market in the west of the city, punching their fists in the air and shouting, “Return our money!” More details in Weekend Bulletin.
Bruneian wins UK award
A BRUNEI Government scholarship recipient who studies in the United Kingdom made the Sultanate proud when his team won the UK leg of this year’s Eco...Read more