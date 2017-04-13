A beautiful surprise for special students

| Lyna Mohamad |

EXCITEMENT and joy filled the air as special children and staff members of Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam (Pusat Ehsan) welcomed a special visit by Miss International 2016 Kylie Fausto Alonte Verzosa from the Philippines to the centre yesterday, just weeks after it moved into a new building.

Giving her a warm and cheerful welcome on her arrival were the special children of the centre, who were excited to see the beauty queen and get up close with her.

The 25-year-old Kylie Verzosa, who was crowned the new Miss International last year, arrived in the country upon invitation by MK Group of Companies to officiate the grand opening of their latest salon branch in Gadong this Sunday.

Josephine Jasa, PR Manager for MK Group of Companies, noted that as the beauty queen is an advocate of mental health awareness, the group decided to invite her to visit two non-governmental organisations (NGOs), namely the Pusat Ehsan and Centre for Children with Special Needs (KACA).

Verzosa will officially open MK Primajaya Salon and Boutique in Gadong along with former Miss World 2013 Megan Young, an American-born Filipina who will arrive this weekend, Jasa said, adding that both the celebrities are here to see what Brunei is like and enjoy their short vacation while sharing their experiences.

As beauty queens they have a mission part of which is to bring joy to the less fortunate and special children, she said.

MK Group of Companies sees these events as part of their social responsibility to help those in need.

The group has been active in many projects to help overseas Filipino workers here and extending help not only to Pusat Ehsan but other organisations or individuals in need including fire victims, Jasa added.

Meanwhile, Pusat Ehsan’s Executive/Operations Trustee, Pengiran Datin Hajah Noraini binti Pengiran Dipa Negara Laila Diraja Pengiran Haji Abdul Momin, said the children were enthusiastic in welcoming the special guest from the Philippines.

Having understood special needs issues when she was a pre-school teacher to about 23 special children prior to her wining the crown, Verzosa’s visit is a privilege to the centre as it can motivate the staff at the centre.

She portrays herself as not only someone who is just beautiful but also one with a heart for the special needs children, she said.

After a brief presentation on Pusat Ehsan, the beauty queen was taken on a tour of the new building and its facilities.

Verzosa mingled with some of the special children and caretakers along the way before helping out in distributing goodie bags and refreshments for the special children, offered by MK Group.