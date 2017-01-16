Beach clean up hopes to raise awareness on maintaining cleanliness

|Â Â Â Â Wani Roslan Â Â |

A CLEANING campaign was yesterday held at Jerudong Beach Market and its surroundings, involving over 50 Jerudong Beach Market vendors, officials from the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation (JASTRe) and the Brunei-Muara District Office, as well as volunteers from Kampong Jerudong.

According to Haji Mazin bin Tinggal, a representative of Jerudong Beach Market vendors, the cleaning campaign hoped to rope in a greater number of families and friends to spend time at the beach, especially during weekends and school holidays.

“We aim to create a clean environment for people to enjoy,” he said.

Additionally, the campaign aimed to raise awareness on the importance of maintaining cleanliness of Jerudong Beach Market while at the same time to strengthen ties among the vendors.