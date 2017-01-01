Beach Bunch spreads awareness on rip currents

Based on statistics, the average number of drowning cases at beaches for each year is between three to four cases. However last year, there was a jump to six cases following the recent drowning tragedy at the beach of the Berakas Forest Reserve.
In light of the high number of drowning cases, which are believed to be caused by rip currents – powerful currents of water moving away from the shore that can sweep swimmers out to the sea – the Beach Bunch with its partners held a Beach Safety Awareness Day for safer beaches and safer community, on Sunday morning at Tungku Beach where there were more than 60 beachgoers during the long weekend.
