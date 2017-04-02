Be home, follow-up KBPP survey to begin tomorrow

| Azlan Othman |

OFFICIALS from the Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE) will carry out a follow-up survey of Population and Housing Census Update (KBPP) 2016, starting tomorrow.

This was announced by Haji Asrul Adrain bin Pehin Orang Kaya Setia Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Ahmad, Acting Deputy Director-General of Economic Planning and Development, in a media briefing yesterday.

“The purpose of this survey is to evaluate the quality of the collected data to ensure that KBPP 2016 achieves the required level of quality in terms of full coverage as well as accuracy and completeness of all information needed,” he said.

The department conducted the Population and Housing Census Update (KBPP) 2016 starting May 2016.

Its main objective is to update the number and information regarding the population obtained from the Population and Housing Census (BPP) 2011 as well as to update the number and listing of housing units throughout the country to be used for future censuses and surveys.

KBPP 2016 covers all persons, whether Brunei citizens, permanent residents or temporary residents including foreign workers, throughout the country.

Results from KBPP 2016 will provide the most comprehensive information on the country’s population by various demographic, social and economic characteristics, together with information on the total stock of living quarters.

These latest data will provide a new benchmark for the purpose of review, planning and policy formulation by the government and will facilitate analyses and researches by other users.

The information collection is currently in the data processing stage and some data gaps have been found such as incomplete household information or living quarters that need to be ascertained.

According to Haji Asrul Adrain, the follow-up survey of KBPP 2016 will be conducted in several phases throughout the country and will cover areas and living quarters that have been identified only.

During the survey period, appointed census officers will visit the respective living quarters and interview the head and all members of the household to collect information.

Similar to KBPP 2016, the follow-up survey is conducted under the Census Act, Chapter 78 from the Laws of Brunei Darussalam.

The Census Act makes it obligatory for the public to cooperate and obey the requirement to complete all the census questions. The failure to cooperate or refusal to furnish the required information is an offence with penalty of a fine of $2,500 and imprisonment for six months.

JPKE assured all households that the information collected during the follow-up survey and KBPP 2016 will be kept strictly confidential and will not be transmitted to any irrelevant parties.

Meanwhile, Hajah Mariah binti Haji Yahya, Director of Statistics at JPKE, said the census officers will bring along their identification tag as well as Population and Housing Census form, and wear JPKE vests. The census will be conducted for the duration of one month.

“This census is normally carried out every 10 years, according to international standards. But we realised there are new areas being opened up for residents in the country. Hence, JPKE has decided to conduct it every five years in Brunei Darussalam,” she added.

“They (the JPKE officials) will ask for personal details, level of education and employers’ details. Through the census, we would like to know the total population in the country, be it Brunei citizens, permanent residents or those temporarily staying here.

“At the same time, we want to find out the total number of accommodations in this country, be it occupied or abandoned.

“This is also for the benefit of the private sector entrepreneurs who intend to, for example, open up shops in certain areas,” she said.

Haji Asrul Adrain appealed to the public to cooperate with the census officers to ensure a successful follow-up survey for KBPP 2016.

Heads of households are also requested to report to JPKE if their residences have not been visited for KBPP 2016 or if their census questionnaires distributed earlier have not been collected by census officers.

For enquiries regarding the follow-up survey of KBPP 2016, contact the KBPP 2016 Secretariat at 2230250 or 2230265 (working hours); e-mail at population.census@jpke.gov.bn; or check the website www.depd.gov.bn.

The public can also meet the relevant officers at the JPKE office at Block 2A in Jalan Ong Sum Ping.