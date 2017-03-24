BDMD marks World Meteorological Day

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department (BDMD) of the Ministry of Communications (MinCom) held a recitation of Surah Yaasiin and Tahlil ceremony in conjunction with the World Meteorological Day 2017 celebration. The event took place at the Al-Mahabbah Room of MinCom yesterday.

Minister of Communications, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, was the guest of honour.

The event began with a mass recitation of Surah Yaasiin led by the Imam of the Kampong Pelambayan Mosque, Imam Haji Ali bin Haji Arshad, who also recited the Tahlil and Doa Selamat. Permanent Secretary at the MinCom, Haji Azhar bin Haji Ahmad, directors, heads of departments as well as officers and staff members of the ministry and departments under it were also present.

The ceremony is part of the department’s activities in enlivening the celebration as well as to strengthen the relationship between the officers and staff members of the ministry and departments.