BDMD book takes readers wandering through clouds

| Aziz Idris |

IN MARKING World Meteorological Day, the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department (BDMD) yesterday launched its first coffee-book at a ceremony held at the Brunei International Airport.

Minister of Communications cum guest of honour Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat launched the book.

Titled ‘Nubivagant,’ which means ‘Wandering through Clouds,’ the book offers readers a better understanding of the different types of clouds that roll across our skies. Various places of interest are also featured.

Members of the public keen on picking up a copy of the book can contact the department for more information.

In remarks made prior to the launch, Acting Director of Meteorology Muhamad Hussaini bin Aji said the department remains committed to providing accurate weather warnings, forecast and advisories for government and non-government agencies as well as the general public.

The department produced 370,000 weather forecasts in a year, including 200 weather warnings for the public and a further 23,000 forecast for the aviation sector, he added.

World Meteorological Day is observed every March 23 to commemorate the establishment of the United Nation’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on March 23, 1950.

It also acknowledges the vast contribution made by the national meteorological and hydrological services around the world in ensuring the safety and well-being of society.

This year’s theme, ‘Understanding Clouds,’ highlights the vital role of clouds in regulating Earth’s energy balance, water cycle, weather and the entire climate system.

Understanding clouds is necessary in weather forecasting, modelling the impacts of future climate change and predicting the availability of water resources.

Also present at the ceremony were Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communications Haji Azhar bin Haji Ahmad, directors, departments heads and officials from the ministry.

Earlier in the morning, a recitation of Surah Yaasiin and a Tahlil ceremony was held at the Ministry of Communications to mark World Meteorological Day.