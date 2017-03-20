BDAC delegation to Kuala Lumpur for study visit

| Wani Roslan |

TEN members from the Brunei Darussalam AIDS Council (BDAC) on Saturday departed for an educational visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The delegation led by the Vice-President of BDAC (Administration), Mohd Hazrin bin Daud, will stay in Malaysia until March 23.

The visit is aimed to exchange and share knowledge, and exposes BDAC members to the activities of the association and non-government associations (NGOs) outside the country. It is also an attempt to strengthen the ties and cooperation between BDAC and these foreign NGOs.

YB Iswandy bin Ahmad, a member of the Legislative Council (LegCo) and President of BDAC, was present at the airport to see the delegation off.

In a speech at the airport, YB Iswandy expressed hope that the delegation will learn and gain a good experience from the visit.