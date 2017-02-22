Bangladeshi community marks Language Martyrs’ Day

| Wani Roslan |

THE Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam yesterday observed the Language Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day, held at its Chancery Premises in Jalan Sungai Akar.

The Language Martyrs’ Day commemorates those who protested and sacrificed for the recognition of Bengali as Bangladesh’s state language.

The observance of the day began with the hoisting of the Bangladesh national flag at half-mast by Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam, in the presence of Bangladeshi community members.

A number of Bangladeshis including expatriates living and working in the country attended the ceremony. A special prayer was also read for the martyrs and blessing for Bangladesh’s peace and progress.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner in his speech touched on the significance of the day, the historical aspects of International Mother Language Day and its relevance in promoting the mother tongue among the new generation.

He also read out messages from the Bangladesh President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.