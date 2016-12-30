Bangladesh High Comm holds briefing on human trafficking

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

MORE than 50 Bangladeshi nationals currently working and residing in Brunei yesterday attended a briefing on human trafficking held at the premises of the Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam in Kampong Sungai Akar.

The event was held in conjunction with International Migrants Day celebration which is held every December 18 annually.

Present to join in the briefing yesterday was Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam.

The event began with the recitation of the verses of the Al-Quran and Doa followed with the message presentation of the President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh by the Air Vice-Marshal Mahmud Hussain.

It then continued with a video presentation that showed a documentary on manpower of Bangladesh titled ‘The Workheroes of Bangladesh’.

A briefing on ‘Trafficking in Persons to Bangladeshi Nationals in Brunei Darussalam’ was presented by Karen, a representative from the Attorney General’s Chamber, who highlighted on introducing Trafficking in Persons Law and Background, Formation of AdHoc Heads of Specialist Trafficking Unit/Inter-Agency Taskforce on TIP, the key indicators for human trafficking victims and role of foreign missions.

Also present during the briefing yesterday were representatives from the Royal Brunei Police Force, Attorney General’s Chamber, Immigration and Registration Department, Labour Department, Community Development Department, and members of the annual committee.