Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce hosts reception for envoy

| Ina Matzin |

THE Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce in Brunei Darussalam recently hosted a reception for the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam, Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain.

In his address at the event, the high commissioner expressed his appreciation for the reception, and the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce’s initiatives and dynamism in business.

He said that there is a considerable population of Bangladeshi workforce employed in various sectors in Brunei, and the Bangladeshi community is grateful to their Bruneian friends for the care and attention given to their workers.

He said that the role of the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce was important in building economic partner-ship between the two countries.

He encouraged them to explore more areas of cooperation in bilateral trade and added that business is what makes people of different nations come closer and show paths to human development.