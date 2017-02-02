Bangladesh booksellers warned not to offend Muslims

DHAKA (AFP) – Bangladesh’s largest book fair began in Dhaka on Wednesday with police warning organisers against selling books that hurt “religious sentiment” in the Muslim-majority country.

The month-long Ekushey Bookfair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the crowed capital, making it one of Bangladesh’s keynote cultural events and giving readers a chance to interact with authors.

But the fair has incurred the wrath of extremists who hacked and critically injured a top secular writer in 2004 and killed a US-based atheist blogger moments after he signed books for readers in 2015.

Last year a 73-year-old publisher was arrested and his stall at the fair was shut down after a book called ‘Islam Debate’ triggered protests by extremists who said the work was offensive to Muslims.

Police said they have tightened security for the annual fair, which is being organised at a park on the campus of Dhaka University, the country’s main secular bastion.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia visited the fairground on Tuesday, asking the authorities to “scrutinise” the books before they are cleared to be displayed at stalls.

“Therefore no book hurts civic, social and religious values,” Mia said, according to a statement posted on the DMP’s website.

“Hurting religious sentiment is a punishable offence.”