‘Bangarku Ceria’ enlivens Temburong

| Noorhamizan Haji Mohd Mosbi |

TEMBURONG District has just seen its first Bangarku Ceria, a collaborative effort between the Temburong District Office and Temburong Pedallers.

The objective of Bangarku Ceria was to attract the public to partake in the event – thus increasing economic activities and to foster cooperation between various government and non-government agencies as well as private sectors.

The day started off with mass Subuh prayer and Tazkirah at Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque, followed by a cycling event divided into two categories: the 10km cycle from Pekan Bangar to Temburong Sports Complex and back to Pekan Bangar; and the 40km segment starting from Pekan Bangar to Kampong Piasau-Piasau and back to Pekan Bangar.

There was also a ‘One Village, One Product’ sale by the Mukim and village consultative councils, as well as colouring and miscellaneous games during the event.

Taking part in the Bangarku Ceria cycling event were Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs; Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism; Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, the Minister of Health; YB Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, a Legislative Council (LegCo) member and Penghulu of Mukim Bokok; Mohd Amir Hairil bin Haji Mahmud, the Temburong District Officer and members of the public, from within and outside the district.