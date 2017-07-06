Bangar Fire Station blood drive draws good turnout

| Noorhamizan Haji Mohd Mosbi |

SIXTY-ONE people comprising personnel – including senior officers – from the Operation ‘G’ branch of the Fire and Rescue Department and members of the public donated blood at the Bangar Fire Station yesterday.

The blood donation drive was jointly organised by the Fire and Rescue Department and Blood Donation Centre, Ministry of Health as one of the activities lined up in conjunction with the 57th anniversary of the Fire and Rescue Department.

Officer Norhermi bin Mohd Nor, heading the Bangar Fire Station, oversaw the event.

All donors were presented appreciation certificates.