Bandarku Ceria vendors dream big

| Achong Tanjong |

MORE vendors should set up stalls for the Bandarku Ceria initiative in Bandar Seri Begawan to attract more tourists and make the atmosphere akin to the well-known Gaya Street in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, said a local vendor.

The comment was made as a huge crowd flocked to Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday.

Activities such as aerobics, skateboarding, and cycling were organised.

Mascot appearances, garage sales and photo booths also enlivened the programme.

Bandarku Ceria was organised to encourage Bruneians to spend their holidays in the country and have quality time with their families.

Local entrepreneurs took ad-vantage of the event and put up stalls along the roads in the capital selling food and other merchandise.

Police officers were stationed at several areas in the capital to ensure safety.