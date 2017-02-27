Bandarku Ceria: Something for everyone

| Fizah HAB |

AS THE ‘Bandarku Ceria’ initiative enters its fourth month, the event appears to be growing in popularity among both locals and tourists alike, ensuring the capital is alive and colourful on Sundays.

In line with yesterday’s 33rd National Day celebration and the National Day Cycling Spirit 2017 event, various activities were held at the capital, including art exhibitions and one-day clinics.

Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), in collaboration with the Students Rep-resentative Council Association, hosted the Al-Fatihah Clinic yesterday. In an interview with the Bulletin, UNISSA undergrad Year 1 Mohammad Rif’at Atiyah bin Anwari, explained that the Al-Fatihah Clinic aimed to create a programme where members of the public can learn the proper reciting of Surah Al-Fatihah according to Tajwid and the pronunciation of Surah Al-Fatihah.

He also said the Al-Fatihah Clinic was held for the second time in a row and he was astounded by the positive public response to the clinic, and hoped for UNISSA to be able to host more clinics in the near future.

The Youth Development Centre (PPB), also a participant in yesterday’s Bandarku Ceria initiative, promoted several activities and demonstrations by the PBB students.

Acting Assistant Director of the Youth Development Centre, Haswandi bin Haji Osman explained that the exhibition aims to promote various activities held by the PBB and a chance for business-orientated students to explore avenues in the market.

Art Expression Bazaar, hosted by the Brunei Youth Council, meanwhile, aiming to promote art in Brunei, featured several artworks in the form of calligraphy, craft works and painting. Brunei Youth Council Secretary-general Zefri Arif explained that the bazaar aimed to create a niche for local artists to present their artworks.

“The bazaar offers a chance for local artists to display their talents and artworks, including intricate calligraphy and craftwork, weaving, painting, photography and performance to name some of the artworks featured in the exhibition,” he added.

Hosted by the Brunei Youth Council, the Art Expression Bazaar aimed to be a platform for both cultural and tourism factors, where the bazaar promotes Bruneian talent and a chance for tourists to enjoy and own local art while visiting the Bandarku Ceria.