Bandarku Ceria showcases local artistic talents

| Achong Tanjong |

SOME 30 artworks and paintings by local artists were exhibited yesterday at the ‘Titian Seni’ programme organised by the Language and Literature Bureau held at the exhibition hall of the Language and Literature Bureau in the capital.

The programme is part of the bureau’s efforts to support the ‘Bandarku Ceria’ events.

The programme acts as a platform to foster and strengthen relations among young and veteran artists in the country, sharing knowledge, skills and experience in hopes of creating better local art heritage for future references.

The programme will be held every Sunday at the exhibition hall of the Library of Language and Literature Bureau.

Various activities were held during the event, which included Jawi Calligraphy, Bandarku Ceria colouring, sales and exhibition arts produce by local artists.

The objective of the event is to encourage local artists to be active, enhance productivity, quantity and quality in producing arts and at the same time to produce, expose and search for new talents among individuals who are interested to involve themselves in the field of arts and design.

It also hopes to instil the concept and culture of Bruneian identity in whatever subjects, style, method, techniques and art creativity.

The exhibition was officially launched by Acting Director of Language and Literature Bureau, Hajah Nortijah binti Haji Mohd Hassan.