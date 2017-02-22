Baiduri Bank rewards 8 winners of debit card promotion

BAIDURI Bank concluded a debit card promotion with a prize presentation at the Banking Hall of its Kiarong branch yesterday for customers.

Customers who signed up for a new Baiduri UnionPay Debit Card or paid for their purchases in selected Asian destinations using the card were entered into Baiduri’s ‘Travel and Get Rewarded with UnionPay’ promotion for the chance to win travel packages to selected destinations in Asia.

Eight lucky customers went home with travel packages and other travel accessories yesterday after being selected as winners, according to a press release issued by Baiduri Bank.

Nurul Nazurah binti Alias won a four-day, three-night family vacation to Disneyland Hong Kong, while Haji Metusin bin Haji Abdul Rahman walked home with a relaxing three-day, two-night getaway to Bali for two, and Siti Nurul Amalina binti Haji Mohamad will be enjoying an exciting four-day, two-night trip to shopping city Kuala Lumpur, with a stopover in the cultural city of Malacca.

Five consolation prize winners namely, Sheena Winifred Hendry, Hajah Rokiah binti Haji Abdul Ghani, Siti Noorazean binti Haji Jamil, Chan Ban Chang and Chia Suk Ling received a Samsonite Aerial Spinner Luggage each.

Winnie Ang, Manager of Consumer Financing at the Baiduri Bank, was on hand to present the prizes to the winners. Elaborating on the promotion, she said the card provide users with “cashless convenience and PIN-based security”.

The Baiduri UnionPay Debit Card requires a PIN to be keyed in by the cardholder for any transactions to be approved, giving cardholders a “high level of protection from fraud or misuse of the card” and is currently the only PIN-based card available in Brunei.

Customers also enjoyed a five per cent cashback on all transactions made on their Baiduri UnionPay Debit Card in selected countries, applicable for cumulative spending of up to $3,000 during the promotion period, the press release said.

The Baiduri UnionPay Debit Card is accepted at over 2,000 local merchants and more than 26 million UnionPay merchants in over 150 countries. The card also allows cash withdrawals at all Baiduri ATMs and over 1.9 million ATMs worldwide.