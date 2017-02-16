Baiduri Bank performs well despite challenges

| James Kon |

IN SPITE of the challenging economic environment in 2016, Baiduri Bank has performed well with Baiduri Finance still remaining as the market leader in automobile financing in Brunei with a 67 per cent share of the market.

The bank’s impressive 2016 performance was yesterday revealed by Baiduri Bank CEO Pierre Imhof in his remarks at Baiduri Bank Group’s Chinese New Year gathering hosted at The Empire Hotel & Country Club.

Expressing gratitude to guests for their unwavering support, Pierre Imhof said, “It has been an honour serving all of you. It is because of your loyalty and support throughout the years that we are the bank we are today.”

Recalling the achievements notched last year, he said, “We received four major banking awards which are testament to our strong, stable performance during these challenging times. “The awards were ‘World’s Best Emerging Markets Bank in the Asia Pacific for Brunei’ from Global Finance, the ‘Domestic Retail Bank for Brunei’ from the Asian Banking and Finance Magazine, the ‘Best Banking Group for Brunei’ from World Finance and, most recently, the ‘Bank of the Year Brunei’ from the Banker magazine.”

Despite the challenging economic situation, Pierre Imhof believes there are many opportunities for businesses and for the group to grow when Brunei intensifies its economic diversification and local business development.

Touching on the bank’s future plans, he pointed out that the new head office is expected to be completed by 2018, and the relocation of certain bank branches to larger premises.

“We just relocated our Tutong branch which is at Petani Mall and our Kiulap branch has also been moved across the street to a bigger, better premise at Shakirin Complex.

“We also have plans to relocate our Serusop and Sengkurong branches this year.”