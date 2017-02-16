Baiduri Bank Group shares festive spirit

| James Kon |

BAIDURI Bank Group yesterday hosted a Chinese New Year (CNY)gathering at The Empire Hotel & Country Club to usher in the Year of the Rooster with its customers and business associates from the Brunei-Muara District and Tutong District.

Baiduri Bank CEO Pierre Imhof and senior bank officials were on hand to welcome the arrival of Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin, foreign dignitaries, prominent figures from the local business community and other guests. To open the celebration, Chung Hwa Middle School students performed a high intensity drum performance.

In his opening remarks, Pierre Imhof offered a glimpse of the bank’s performance last year, and outlined a number of its landmark achievements.

The highlight of the day was the presentation of Baiduri Bank Group donations to underprivileged students from four schools.

The recipients of the donations were Chung Hwa Middle School (BSB), Chung Hwa Kiudang, St Andrew’s School and St George’s School. Pierre Imhof handed over the donations to representatives of each school.

Besides the sumptuous feast, guests also enjoyed an array of performances including a festive folk dance and Xin Jiang traditional dance.