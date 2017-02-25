Baiduri Bank Group donates specialised equipment

BAIDURI Bank Group has fulfilled its pledge during the last Baiduri Masters by handing over a variety of specialised equipment to the Developmental Paediatric Services (DPS) at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital.

During the handover ceremony at Pusat Amal Cerah Sejahtera in Subok earlier this week, Andrew Young, the Deputy General Manager of Operations Management Division and Diversification and Strategic Development of Baiduri Bank, handed over nine wheelchairs, three bath chairs, two car seats and a substantial amount of educational toys to RIPAS Hospital Acting Chief Operating Officer Hajah Radiah binti Omar.

“As part of our commitment to helping the community, especially special needs individuals, Baiduri Bank is happy to donate these specialised items to individuals of the Developmental Paediatric Services at RIPAS Hospital for them to take home,” Young said.

“Through our various initiatives, such as the Baiduri Masters, we hope to make a difference, whether big or small, to improve or alleviate the burdens of those in need,” he said.

He said the equipment was acquired through the proceeds raised during the Baiduri Masters Charity Golf Tournament held in mid-2016.

Baiduri Bank Group Communications Department Head Dorothy Newn, RIPAS Hospital Senior Occupational Therapist Tsara’ Nawwarah binti Abdullah Chen and officials from both Baiduri Bank and RIPAS Hospital were also present.

The DPS, previously known as the Child Development Centre (CDC), is an initiative by the Ministry of Health to continuously improve and provide better services and care to children with developmental delays and disabilities.

It is aimed at providing or facilitating provision of ongoing treatment, support therapies, services and reassessment to ensure optimal health and development for each child and to plan for the transition to adult services as well as to encourage active participation of parents in the management of the children.

The Baiduri Masters is an annual charity golf tournament organised by Baiduri Bank Group. Since the tournament’s inception in 1995, the competition has been raising funds for local charities and organisations that support people with special needs and promotes activities that help people with special needs integrate into society.