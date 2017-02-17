Baiduri Bank Group donates to schools in Belait District

| Daniel Lim |

A SIZABLE donation was presented to a number of schools in the Belait District by the Baiduri Bank Group yesterday during a ceremony held at Pusat Insani, Seria in conjunction with the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Present as guest of honour was Pierre Imhof, CEO of Baiduri Bank, who, along with senior management of the bank, greeted customers and business associates who attended the gathering.

The schools that received donations included St Margaret’s School, St Angela School, Chung Ching Middle School, St John’s School and Chung Hua Middle School Kuala Belait. Pierre Imhof presented the donations to the representatives of each school. The donation aimed to provide financial assistance for underprivileged students of the mentioned schools.

In a speech by the CEO of Baiduri Bank, he expressed his gratitude to the attendees for the continuous support for the bank.

He further mentioned that the continuous support has allowed Baiduri Bank to grow and expand to help the community despite the current state of the economy and that the group has more plans in the pipeline for both for the country and the bank.

“We will continue to invest in developing our people, to provide them with the necessary knowledge and skills to serve you,” he added.

A similar event was also recently held at The Empire Hotel & Country Club for schools in the Brunei-Muara District.