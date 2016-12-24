Baharin lands MS ABDB quartet of FA Cup titles

| Fadhil Yunus |

BAHARIN Hamidon netted the only goal of the game to land MS ABDB a Brunei DST FA Cup quadruple in the 1-0 win over Najip I-Team in the final at the Berakas Sports Complex last night.

Winners in 2013, 2014 and 2015, the army personnel took an early lead in the 4th minute and survived a Najip onslaught midway in the second half.

The reigning FA Cup holders had a chance to kill the game right at the death when Mohd Mazazizi Mazlan squared off fellow substitute Azizi Ali Rahman- both first-team regulars- but the latter contrived to shoot wide.

The army personnel also narrowly missed a tap-in after a good ball was played down the middle deep into first half stoppage time.

Baharin, the semi-final hero, was occasionally frustrated during the second half and his frustrations became apparent after being cautioned in the 69th minute with Najip’s chances falling mainly through a repetition of set pieces.

The Brunei DST FA Cup win was the perfect send-off for their outgoing team manager Major (A) Razanol Hardi Abd Razak who will not be around for the 2017 season.

The team manager hailed his charges for their teamwork and mental focus adding that they have worked hard and deserved the championship including the other titles during his reign as team manager.

“The boys played really hard and as you can see it is a tough game. The other teams have adapted to their formation and set play,” Major (A) Razanol told the Weekend Bulletin in a post-match interview.

“A win is a win but it was not an easy win. We aim to maintain our championship next year,” added the team manager.

Major (A) Razanol took charge of first team affairs in 2015 continuing the work left behind by Major (A) Pengiran Mohd Farisan Pengiran Haji Metassan and guided MS ABDB to the Brunei DST Super League and Brunei DST FA Cup titles.

The army personnel completed the season with a treble having already lifted the Sumbangsih Cup and the Brunei DST Super League titles.

When asked what was Major Razanol (A) most memorable final in his time as team manager, he replied this year’s Brunei DST FA Cup final was the one.

“They played very well. It was the best match I’ve seen all year. They kept up the mental focus and their teamwork has increased from the last game,” he said.

“They improved a lot. Hopefully they improve even better. Najip really gave us a tough match.”

Asked if there is still work needed to be done next year, Major (A) Razanol agreed as other teams have adapted to their game.

“The other teams in the league adapted to our set play we have to always evolve with the training as well as introducing new players,” concluded Major (A) Razanol.

Presenting the prizes was Laksamana Pertama Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Norazmi bin Pengiran Muhammad, Acting Commanding Officer of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.