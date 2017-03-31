‘Bah Kemari Tah’ with friends and family

| Daniel Lim |

THE ‘Bah Kemari Tah’ expo was launched yesterday at the STKRJ Kampong Lorong 3 Selatan in Seria. More than 12 local booths have been set up around the field in STKRJ Lorong 3 Selatan selling products such as clothing, food, drinks and more.

It was hosted by the Village Consultative Council (MPK) of STKRJ Lorong 3 Selatan, with the support of the Belait District Office and Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Department.

The aim was to encourage the local communities to liven up the surrounding area as well as gathering funds for the MPK.

In an interview, Hassan bin Haji Masri, Secretary from the MPK STKRJ Kampong Lorong 3 Selatan, mentioned that the expo consisted of a variety of booths besides activities for friends and family.

“Over the past several years, very few events were organised here and hosting this event will enliven the community,” added Hassan. It is hoped that the event will draw people to visit and support local businesses as well as the MPK.

The sales expo began with an opening ceremony in the afternoon. The guest of honour Haji Jamail bin Haji Linap, Penghulu of Mukim Seria officiated.

The ceremony saw the guest of honour cutting the ribbon which held 33 balloons, followed by visits to the various booths.

Several activities and services were organised by the MPK for attendees. These activities and services include riding ATV in closed course, various sport activities for children, parents and guardians and football match.

The expo is slated to be held until April 2. It is also hoped that this event will provide a venue for the public to spend their time during school holidays.