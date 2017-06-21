Badan Tanmiah holds Khatam Al-Quran

THE Badan Tanmiah Harta Majlis Ugama Islam held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony on Monday at its office in Jalan Kota Batu.

The event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by the Director of Badan Tanmiah Harta Majlis Ugama Islam Haji Mohammad Ja’afar bin Haji Johari, followed by the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony, recitation of Takhtim and Dikir Marhaban. Teachers from the Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah also attended the event.

The ceremony is the organisation’s annual activity to enliven the holy month of Ramadhan, gain blessings and rewards from Allah the Almighty, and strengthen ties among officers and employees.