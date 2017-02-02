Australian PM says not sure how many refugees US will accept

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday would not say how many refugees from Pacific island camps would be resettled in the United States after President Donald Trump’s administration said “extreme vetting” would be used to check their cases.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that Trump had agreed during a weekend telephone conversation to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle an undisclosed number of mostly Muslim refugees.

Australia has refused to accept them and instead pays for them to be housed on the impoverished nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that the refugees would undergo enhanced screening designed to reduce the terrorist threat to the United States.

“There will be extreme vetting applied to all of them,” Spicer said.

Questioned about Spicer’s comments on Wednesday, Turnbull would not say how many refugees the United States could end up accepting.

“We don’t cut corners or compromise on keeping Australians safe and the US government has exactly the same attitude,” Turnbull told reporters.

“They will do their own extremely rigorous vetting of people that are the subject, or potentially the subject of the agreement,” he said.