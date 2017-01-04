Aussie fisherman lucky to be alive after being dragged from boat by big marlin

SYDNEY (Xinhua) – An Aussie fisherman is lucky to be alive after getting dragged from the boat by a big marlin he hooked, Australia’s national broadcaster reported Wednesday.
The man was fishing 30 nautical miles offshore from Exmouth in Western Australia state when he was pulled from his boat which continued on without him.
While another fisherman had alerted the authorities when spotting his boat travelling at speed without a driver, he was only rescued six hours later by another fisherman passing nearby.
