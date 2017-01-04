LATEST NEWS
Aussie fisherman lucky to be alive after being dragged from boat by big marlin

Letters to Editor

Mindset change still needed at many levels

January 04, 2017

Beggar targeting customers at restaurants

January 04, 2017

Curious about two lights on commercial vehicles

January 04, 2017

Satisfied with baggage service on flight to Perth

January 04, 2017

Malaysia welcomes genuine tourists

December 31, 2016

