Attractive fares at Belait Travel Fair

| Daniel Lim |

THE 12th Belait Travel Fair organised by Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) being held at Pusat Insani, Seria ends today.

The travel fair’s aim is to promote attractive fares from different travel agencies to the public in the Belait District.

A total of 25 booths were set up at the travel fair which included travel agents such as Anthony Tours, Century Travel, Darussalam Holdings, Freme Travel Services, Pan Bright Travel Service, Southern Cross and At-Taqwa Travel Tours. Local banks such as Baiduri Bank, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) and Standard Chartered Bank were also seen at the fair.

A first at the travel fair is the inclusion of Jerudong Park Country Club Sdn Bhd (JPCC) as an incentive to promote their goods and services to the public in Belait.

The turnout at the first day of the fair was a huge success, with the public taking an interest in browsing and purchasing fares from various travel agencies.

Lucky customers who purchased the fares were also entitled to win various prizes in the Lucky Draw at the fair.

RB Marketing Manager, Alirahim bin Haji Abdul Rani said, “For our 12th Belait Travel Fair, we hope to establish a closer relationship with our customers as well as receive feedback from them.”

“The inclusion of JPCC is part of an initiative to promote our local attraction to both local and foreign visitors. So far, the turnout has been great and we expect to see more in our two-day event,” he added.

Many representatives of the travel agencies set up within the travel fair, shared the same sentiment.

Nur Khadijah Abdullah, Sales and Business Development Manager for Pan Bright Travel Service, noted that, “Turnout was good and that many destinations that we (Pan Bright Travel Service) provide are very attractive.

“Similar to previous years, we are organising a lucky draw for our customers with the grand prize being a brand new Hyundai car.”

Several banks participating at the travel fair also provided financial services for customers.

Michelle Lo, Manager, Card Brand Relationship and Business Banking Marketing Support for Baiduri Bank said, “We are here today to provide smooth and easy payment for customers and with our co-brand card with Royal Brunei Airlines, customers can earn Royal Skies Miles as well as a range of privileges.

“If customers were to purchase from the travel fair, they are entitled to enter in our lucky dip where they can earn attractive prizes such as additional Royal Skies Miles.”

JPCC is also featured in the travel fair, advertising their services as well as selling some of its merchandises to the public.

Muhd Rafieuddin bin Mohd Rushidi, Assistant Officer of Sales Business and Development from JPCC said, “JPCC is proud to be involved in the Belait Travel Fair for the first time as an outlet to advertise our range of services such as the water park, playground and many more to the public.

“We hope that our involvement will increase the exposure of JPCC’s services to the community in the Belait District.”