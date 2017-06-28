Asian markets hit by fears over Trump economic agenda

HONG KONG (AFP) – Asian markets turned negative on Wednesday as Republicans’ struggle to push through controversial health care legislation fuels concerns about the chances of Donald Trump passing his much-vaunted economic agenda. Global markets soared in the months after the tycoon’s November election victory as traders bet his plans to slash taxes and red tape while ramping up infrastructure spending would fire the world’s top economy. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Istana open house begins
THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life visited the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday to convey their greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolki...Read more