Asia stocks hit by energy firms as oil dives, Shanghai stands out

HONG KONG (AFP) – Another sell-off in energy firms dragged Asian markets lower yesterday, tracking hefty losses on Wall Street as oil prices tanked. Shanghai was the shining light, ending up 0.5 per cent after MSCI’s decision to include mainland-listed firms in a key index. Crude prices sank more than two per cent on Tuesday on increasing fears of a global supply glut, as continued production in the US and elsewhere offsets an OPEC output cut deal. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
His Majesty’s Kurnia for over 10,000 recipients
IT WAS an unforgettable day for thousands of Bruneians comprising orphans and people with special needs yesterday. They received Kurnia (personal g...Read more