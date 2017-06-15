Asia markets slide, dragged by oil plunge and Trump fears

HONG KONG (AFP) – Asian markets mostly sank on Thursday with energy firms swiped by a dive in oil prices, while traders were also spooked by a report that President Donald Trump was being investigated for possible obstruction of justice. Crude tanked three per cent on data Wednesday showing a smaller-than-forecast drop in US stockpiles and an International Energy Agency warning that global output will increase faster than demand next year as US production ramps up. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
Blood heroes
BLOOD donors are heroes who have been hailed for giving the gift of life. A total of 13,037 blood donors came forward across Brunei Darussalam last...Read more