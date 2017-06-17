Ashton Kutcher is a better son now he’s a dad

Ashton Kutcher is a better son since becoming a father himself. The ‘What Happens In Vegas’ star understands how much his parents loved him, now he is a dad to Wyatt Isabelle, two, and Dimitri Portwood, six months. He said, “As soon as I had kids, I called my parents and apologised because I had no idea how much they loved me.” More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Prince ‘Abdul Malik attends Tahlil for His Majesty’s late parents
HIS Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Chairman of the Yayasan Committee of Governors, yesterday attended the Tahlil ceremony organised by the Yaya...Read more