Asean teachers’ meet in Hanoi in September

| Rokiah Mahmud |

MEMBERS from the Brunei Malay Teachers Association (PGGMB) led by their President, Cikgu Haji Antin bin Ahad are currently in Hanoi, Vietnam attending the Asean Council of Teachers (ACT) + 1 Leaders’ Meeting to discuss the upcoming 33rd ACT + 1 Convention.

The Leaders’ meeting was chaired by Dr Vu Minh Duc, the President of the National Education Union of Vietnam and was attended by Asean Council of Teachers (ACT) + 1 leaders and representatives. Representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Korea were also present.

It was agreed that the 33rd ACT + 1 Convention will be held from September 15 to 17, 2017 at the Centara Hotel, Sandy Beach Resort in Danang City, Vietnam.

‘Role of Education in Adopting Culture and Preserving National Identity’ was the main theme that was agreed upon for the convention.

The theme will explore characteristics of national identity and policies towards its preservations through education. The convention will highlight presentations of a keynote add-ress and country report which will include a senior speaker from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Over 400 participants are expected to attend this year’s convention.