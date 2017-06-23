Annual charity drive lends helping hand to underpriviliged

A PARENT with two children waves goodbye as vehicles slowly reverse out from their home. The family is lit up through their genuine smiles mixed with tears, despite an undeniable uncertainty of their living situation and future. Currently unemployed and with no consistent source of water and electricity of their own- only connected by the charitable neighbour next door – this family is close, if not living in poverty. However, in that moment in time, they expressed gratitude for the gifts given and were left with a positive outlook to bettering their lives. Beginning before the month of Ramadhan and ending in Ramadhan, the annual charity drive known as ‘Ihsan Kasih’ initiated by DST reaches out to the less fortunate. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
Bruneian wins UK award
A BRUNEI Government scholarship recipient who studies in the United Kingdom made the Sultanate proud when his team won the UK leg of this year’s Eco...Read more