Annual banquet fosters societal harmony

| Azaraimy HH |

HOLDING an annual banquet can strengthen solidarity and foster cooperation among the community. It can also be a platform to promote societal harmony, said the Tutong District Officer, Shamsul Bahrin bin Haji Mohd Hussain as the guest of honour during Kampong Menengah and Bukit Sulang’s Annual Banquet.

The banquet was held yesterday at Kampong Menengah Mosque in Tutong.

The Tutong District Officer added that efforts to enhance societal harmony and solidarity of a village requires high level of commitment and spirit as well as a strong sense of progress and good leadership among the penghulu and village heads as the grassroots leaders.

“They should work together and obtain strong participation and commitment from members of village consultative councils and local communities.”

Haji Roslee bin Haji Ahad, Village Head of Kampong Menengah, in his welcome remark explained that the annual village banquet is a project or a village activity co-organised by the village consultative council and Takmir committee members of the Kampong Menengah Mosque.

The banquet’s aim is to preserve the tradition and heritage of the Kedayan ethnic group, where with such a gathering a societal norm of the community in uniting the Kedayan people, he said.

Haji Roslee added that the community at Kampong Menengah and Bukit Sulang made the annual banquet a platform to foster the spirit of belonging among the ethnic group that has slowly dissipated.

He said this effort is important to instil the importance of the cultural background.

Present were YB Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, a member of the Legislative Council and Penghulu of Mukim Telisai; Haji Adnan bin Haji Adam, Acting Temburong District Officer; Haji Tujoh bin Talip, Penghulu of Mukim Lamunin; and Haji Haizul Rizal bin Haji Yahya, Acting Assistant Tutong District Officer.